Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,457 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.49% of Ferguson worth $153,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth approximately $93,346,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $740,111,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FERG opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $148.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

