Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.18% of Anthem worth $163,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Anthem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $377.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.01 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

