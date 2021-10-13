Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631,630 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.26% of Dominion Energy worth $155,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

D opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

