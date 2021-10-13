Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 148.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000.

Shares of NRO stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

