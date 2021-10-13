NeuroChain (NCC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.65 Million

NeuroChain (CURRENCY:NCC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, NeuroChain has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. NeuroChain has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $12,331.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NeuroChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00044072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00211268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00093746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About NeuroChain

NCC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,769,783 coins. NeuroChain’s official website is www.neurochaintech.io . NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuroChain is powered by an ecosystem of smart, fast, secure Bots that learn, evolve and get smarter through interaction and activity. Ultimately, they will autonomously resolve issues and propose solutions. NeuroChain replaces blockchain’s brute proof of work and proof of stake protocols by a powerful consensus based on involvement, relevance, and integrity. Built upon the logic of the human brain, this consensus performs better while using fewer resources. “

