Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

STIM stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $168.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.56. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $85,844.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $685,019.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,488,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 1,899.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 710.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

