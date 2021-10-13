Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $567.97 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00072186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00078797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00118267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,368.09 or 0.99977123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.66 or 0.06243614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 574,552,463 coins and its circulating supply is 574,551,879 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

