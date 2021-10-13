New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.68% of New Jersey Resources worth $25,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 70.39%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

