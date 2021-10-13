Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $75.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEM. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $56.61. 453,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,488,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,588 shares of company stock worth $1,177,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.