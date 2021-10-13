Newscrypto Hits Market Capitalization of $122.56 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $122.56 million and $8.82 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00072747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00118783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00075142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,197.74 or 0.99849923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.35 or 0.06236248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

