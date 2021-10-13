Newton Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Newton has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $1.83 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

