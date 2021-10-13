Next Century Growth Investors LLC Acquires New Position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 382,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.28% of SEMrush as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $382,110.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,040 shares of company stock worth $8,270,135.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.36. 1,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,672. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

