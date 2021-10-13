Next Century Growth Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,613 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 2.04% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,523. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $482.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.56. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

