Next Century Growth Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,956 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of CarParts.com worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,192 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,734,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CarParts.com by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,880,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 18.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 281,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $29,416.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,100 shares of company stock worth $3,053,542 over the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. 18,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.99 million, a PE ratio of -231.96 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.87. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

