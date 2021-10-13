Next Century Growth Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

TNDM traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,550. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,644.33 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average is $100.76.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,192 shares of company stock worth $11,575,380. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.