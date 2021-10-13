Next Century Growth Investors LLC Grows Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,537 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Essent Group worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,479,000 after buying an additional 1,388,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $40,272,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 696.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after buying an additional 160,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $7,355,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,374. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

