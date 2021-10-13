Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $8.92 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 153,828 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.65% of Marten Transport worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,422,000 after purchasing an additional 189,372 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 305,732 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,600. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

