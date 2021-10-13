Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $9.06 Million Stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,404 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 1.34% of TriState Capital worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after buying an additional 184,781 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,630,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TriState Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 594,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of TSC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. 363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $711.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

