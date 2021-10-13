Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $9.42 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,101 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Planet Fitness worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.02. 7,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,329. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 258.87, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average is $77.88.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

