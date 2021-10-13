Next Century Growth Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,986 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.79% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. 4,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,303. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.75 million, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

