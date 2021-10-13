Next Century Growth Investors LLC Raises Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,299 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.22% of Vicor worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 90.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 278.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vicor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 29.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,138.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,808,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,194,155.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,081 shares of company stock worth $21,498,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $144.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,730. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $146.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.11 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

