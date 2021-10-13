Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 10,028 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Endava worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 146.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Endava in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 2,444.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

NYSE DAVA traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $147.02. 1,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,774. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 142.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.40 and its 200 day moving average is $114.21. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $154.66.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

