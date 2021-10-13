Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 29,250 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,250 shares during the quarter. Silvergate Capital makes up 2.0% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.85% of Silvergate Capital worth $25,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth about $115,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.33. 18,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,935. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,429,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

