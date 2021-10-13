Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 32,408 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,408 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.73. 6,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,773. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

