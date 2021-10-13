Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 43,860 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,860 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Stoneridge worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRI. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 71.3% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 98,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 41,023 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 490,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stoneridge by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $551.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

