Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $15.19 on Wednesday, hitting $2,744.17. 34,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,792.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2,530.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

