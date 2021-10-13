Next Century Growth Investors LLC Trims Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,692 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.21% of LGI Homes worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in LGI Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $141.15. 1,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average of $160.22.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

