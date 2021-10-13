NEXT (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. NEXT has a market capitalization of $774,069.91 and $110.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.00306942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

