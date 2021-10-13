NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $60.80 and a one year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

