Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) PT Raised to C$14.00

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NXR.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 80,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,561. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.