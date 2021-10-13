NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities downgraded NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. NFI Group has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.6628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.73%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

