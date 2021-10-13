NFTify (N1) Price Reaches $0.0379 on Top Exchanges

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. NFTify has a market cap of $772,450.50 and approximately $19,413.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTify has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One NFTify coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00116876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,371.01 or 0.99780479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.32 or 0.06195634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

