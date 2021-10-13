NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Sells $306,150.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. 497,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. Analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,031,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $79,995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

