NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,319 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $153.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $242.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

