Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC reduced their price objective on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NIO opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 2.50. NIO has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that NIO will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 3.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in NIO by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in NIO by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 38.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

