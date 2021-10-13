NIX (NIX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20,114.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. NIX has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $20,114.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NIX has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

