Noir (NOR) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $235,506.29 and approximately $437.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noir has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00094504 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.85 or 0.00418793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00033497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,467,176 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

