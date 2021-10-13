Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 102.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NSR. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Nomad Royalty to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

TSE:NSR traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$448.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.14. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$14.50.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$5.64 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Royalty will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

