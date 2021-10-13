Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Norfolk Southern worth $150,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.53.

Shares of NSC opened at $261.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

