Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS: NHYDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/7/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “
- 10/5/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/4/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/2/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “
- 9/30/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “
- 9/29/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 9/29/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/23/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 9/16/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
