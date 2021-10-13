Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a growth of 240.8% from the September 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NHYDY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.92. 70,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,751. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.