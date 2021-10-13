Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a growth of 240.8% from the September 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NHYDY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.92. 70,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,751. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
