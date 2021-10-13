North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NOA opened at C$19.93 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$8.35 and a 12-month high of C$21.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37. The stock has a market cap of C$566.37 million and a P/E ratio of 15.75.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$140.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.95 million. On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.3900004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.