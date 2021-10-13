Northern Trust (NTRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.79. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.81.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

