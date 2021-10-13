Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.
Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, September 10th.
NPIFF opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $41.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73.
About Northland Power
Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.
