Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NPIFF opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $41.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.9488 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

