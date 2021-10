Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.16. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 976,930 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

