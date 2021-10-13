NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 15,587 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 350% from the average daily volume of 3,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.6333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.98%.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

