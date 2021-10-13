Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.41% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Shares of VSDA opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $46.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.