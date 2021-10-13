Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 4,193 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 834.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.