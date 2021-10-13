Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $344,000.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $236.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.10 and a 52-week high of $251.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.73.

