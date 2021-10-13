Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.27 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XAR opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.82. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $83.73 and a 1-year high of $136.82.

